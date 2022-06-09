Tornado sirens didn’t immediately go off in Tipp City

The Tipp City Fire Department reported it was called to the area at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday. Emergency responders found a large debris field, multiple blown electric transformers and collapse of the northeast corner of the Meijer Distribution Center building, Emergency Services Chief Cameron Haller said.

Combined Shape Caption Tipp City residents check on each other an hour after a tornado hit parts of the town around 6 pm Wednesday, June 8, 2022. AIMEE HANCOCK / STAFF Combined Shape Caption Tipp City residents check on each other an hour after a tornado hit parts of the town around 6 pm Wednesday, June 8, 2022. AIMEE HANCOCK / STAFF

About 400 Tipp City electric customers were affected by power outages. Power was restored in the area of Meijer around 1 a.m. Thursday. Crews were working Thursday morning on a feed line on Third Street between impacted buildings in another industrial area that was hit, said City Manager Tim Eggleston.

The city public works department also was finishing tree trimming on Third Street. No city-owned property was damaged by the storm.

The city will pick up any debris from residential properties if it is set at the curb, Eggleston said.

Vandalia, Bethel Twp., Troy and West Milton fire departments assisted Tipp City fire in various capacities along with Miami County sheriff’s deputies and Tipp City police.