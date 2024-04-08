Total solar eclipse: Social media reaction to once-in-lifetime event

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Local News
By
34 minutes ago
X

The first total solar eclipse occured today in Ohio for the first time since 1806.

ExplorePHOTOS: Total solar eclipse events in Dayton region

Here’s a sampling of the reaction on social media:

In Other News
1
What a show! Eclipse awes Ohioans, visitors from across the country
2
Total solar eclipse: Live updates on what’s happening in southwest Ohio
3
Florida, Washington and more: People who came hundreds or thousands of...
4
The solar eclipse is starting soon: How long will it last today?
5
Dayton police investigating death of 18-year-old

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top