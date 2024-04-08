Total solar eclipse: Social media reaction to once-in-lifetime event

The first total solar eclipse occured today in Ohio for the first time since 1806.
Here’s a sampling of the reaction on social media:
eclipse totality from indian lake in ohio. coolest thing i’ve ever experienced! this pic is unedited & taken from my crappy old iphone, but i just had to have something so i can always remember this moment! #Eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/kgFkssWqbx— ava (@flava_av) April 8, 2024
Oops I did it again 🤭 #TotalSolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/JXPe26qq3Q— NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) April 8, 2024
Reds batting practice was happening during the eclipse. pic.twitter.com/ceJ3i9DOfa— Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) April 8, 2024
Progressive Field during eclipse totality pic.twitter.com/QEBo0qU9HZ— Jason Lloyd (@ByJasonLloyd) April 8, 2024
Eclipse in Ohio 🌕☀️— falco (@falcoflyer11) April 8, 2024
Photos and videos don’t do justice. It’s great to see! pic.twitter.com/SCjLpfuNyd
Just watched the Eclipse in Ohio and I can absolutely say it is a surreal and amazing experience. Absolutely excited to have been able to experience it.— Shift Shaper (@ShiftShaper3326) April 8, 2024
No school, no practice, no games…instead we got to experience total solar eclipse in Dayton, Ohio. It was pretty incredible!☀️🌑 pic.twitter.com/LpV6yqGgEk— Addison Suess (@SuessAddison) April 8, 2024
🌙 Nippert at Night… in the afternoon.#Bearcats | #Eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/3KW1cPEAZX— Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) April 8, 2024
The total eclipse from my yard today at little after 3 in west central Ohio. Total darkness at that time, then sunlight again, amazing. 🌞 pic.twitter.com/84N2Gake24— Steve Dearth (@SteveDearth3) April 8, 2024
#eclipse #dayton #ohio pic.twitter.com/IGaQqQUlJ7— The It's Got Star Trek Podcast (@ItsGotStarTrek) April 8, 2024
I can’t even explain how unbelievable this eclipse was to witness. I’m so glad we made the drive to a sunny area!! Thanks Ohio for keeping the clouds away! pic.twitter.com/tigrh95EtV— @ryan.torbuffchester.com Bluesky (@BootsMcGavin) April 8, 2024
Solar Eclipse, GABP timelapse edition. pic.twitter.com/7f1tQheZq9— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 8, 2024
