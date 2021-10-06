‘Track of Interest’ exercise: National Guard fighter jets may fly this morning

Those living in and around the Dayton, Middletown, Springfield and Marysville areas may hear or see fighter jets near a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI) plane. In this exercise, the Civil Air Patrol aircraft will assume the role of an aircraft that has been identified as a threat, a National Guard news release said.

The purpose of the event is to exercise coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, Federal Aviation Administration and the 180th Fighter Wing, the release said.