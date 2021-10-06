dayton-daily-news logo
‘Track of Interest’ exercise: National Guard fighter jets may fly this morning

U.S. Air Force Capt. William Ross, an F-16 Fighter Pilot assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a training flight at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, July 30, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kregg York)
U.S. Air Force Capt. William Ross, an F-16 Fighter Pilot assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a training flight at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, July 30, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kregg York)

Credit: Senior Airman Kregg York

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
18 minutes ago

Fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system this morning.

Those living in and around the Dayton, Middletown, Springfield and Marysville areas may hear or see fighter jets near a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI) plane. In this exercise, the Civil Air Patrol aircraft will assume the role of an aircraft that has been identified as a threat, a National Guard news release said.

The purpose of the event is to exercise coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, Federal Aviation Administration and the 180th Fighter Wing, the release said.

Aerospace control includes maintaining air sovereignty and air defense through the surveillance and control of airspace over Canada and the U.S, the National Guard said.

“These types of exercises are conducted on a routine basis as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation Noble Eagle, which was initiated after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001,” the Guard said.

Flights may be cancelled or rescheduled.

