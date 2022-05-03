Traffic enforcement planned in high-crash areas in Montgomery County today

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Riverside and Dayton police departments will be participating in the enforcement from 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

It will take place on Salem Avenue, Turner Road, Shoup Mill Road, Needmore Road, Harshman Road and other connecting areas. Officers will be watching for reckless driving, speeding and impaired driving.