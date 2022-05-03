Traffic enforcement planned in high-crash areas in Montgomery County today

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies will be conducting traffic enforcement tonight in high-crash areas in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Riverside and Dayton police departments will be participating in the enforcement from 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.
It will take place on Salem Avenue, Turner Road, Shoup Mill Road, Needmore Road, Harshman Road and other connecting areas. Officers will be watching for reckless driving, speeding and impaired driving.
“As a reminder the month of May starts the ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign and motorcycle awareness,” the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. “Please utilize your seatbelt and be on the lookout for motorcycles on the roadways.”