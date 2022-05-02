Multiple fatalities reported after vehicle crashes into pole in Dayton

Multiple people are dead following a crash into a pole Sunday night in Dayton.
The exact number of people killed was not available, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. One person was transported to the hospital, but their condition was not known.
The crash was reported at 9:14 p.m. at North Gettysburg and West Hillcrest avenues. One person was out of the vehicle and not moving and another person was trapped, according to dispatch.
Heavy damage was reported to the vehicle.
It’s not clear what lead to the crash. We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.
