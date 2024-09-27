Trotwood double shooting: 1 victim dies, second suffers serious injuries

Two gunshot victims arrived at the VA Medical Center at 4100 W. Third St. in Dayton while Trotwood police were investigating.

One person succumbed to his injuries, Trotwood police said. The victim’s name has not been released by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The second person was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The double shooting is an active investigation and Trotwood police said Friday evening that no further information would be released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trotwood detectives at 937-854-3988. To remain anonymous, those with information can contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com to leave a tip.