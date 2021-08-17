Trotwood man gets 30 years to life in deadly Kettering shooting

Dugan is one of five people charged in the deadly robbery. Marcus Casey, Deverono Somerset, Terrence Bogan and Khanaei Head were also charged in the case, but Dugan was the only one to go to trial.

On Sept. 18, 2019, four men wearing masks reportedly attempted to Miller at a condo in the 5600 block of East Coach Drive. Two of the suspects were armed with guns and took what they wanted, according to prosecutors.