Trotwood man gets jail time for police chase during domestic investigation

A Trotwood man will serve time in prison for reportedly leading Riverside police on a chase in connection to a domestic violence investigation.

Jerry Thorpe, 48, was sentenced to one year at the Correctional Reception Center, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

His driver’s license will be suspended for four years.

He pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer on Jan. 29. As a result, obstructing official business and resisting arrest charges were dismissed.

On Sept. 13, 2023, Riverside police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a woman was screaming and asking for help on Monticello Avenue.

One caller reportedly heard a woman screaming, “I can’t breathe” and “let go of me.”

Another person said they saw a man and woman get into a vehicle and travel onto Sagamore Road.

When a Riverside officer found the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, the vehicle took off.

The officer pursued the vehicle due to concerns the suspect, later identified as Thorpe, was abducting her, Riverside police said.

The pursuit went through Riverside and Dayton and reached speeds of up to 100 mph, according to a police report.

The chase ended in Trotwood after the vehicle pulled into a driveway in the 4300 block of Freudenberger Avenue.

