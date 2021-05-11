Trotwood driver indicted for fiery crash that killed Dayton mother, 2 teens

An arrest warrant was issued for Antonion K. Ward, who is scheduled to be arraigned May 25 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Ward was headed south on Olive Road in a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze when he went through a red light around 9:40 p.m. July 15 at the Little Richmond Road intersection, investigators allege. He struck a Mazda CX-9 driven by Leah Smith, 35, of Dayton who was headed east on Little Richmond Road with her 3-year-old son in the car, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.