Trotwood driver indicted for fiery crash that killed Dayton mother, 2 teens

A 19-year-old Trotwood man indicted Tuesday is accused of running a red light and causing a fiery crash last July that killed three people.
An arrest warrant was issued for Antonion K. Ward, who is scheduled to be arraigned May 25 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.
Ward was headed south on Olive Road in a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze when he went through a red light around 9:40 p.m. July 15 at the Little Richmond Road intersection, investigators allege. He struck a Mazda CX-9 driven by Leah Smith, 35, of Dayton who was headed east on Little Richmond Road with her 3-year-old son in the car, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Credit: Jim Noelker
The crash killed Smith and injured her young son. Ward suffered serious injuries, and his two 18-year-old passengers — Michael Stephens and Elgin Wilson — also died in the wreck.
Stephens, known as “Big Mike,” played on Trotwood-Madison High School’s 2019 state championship football team, was a 2020 Trotwood-Madison graduate and was set to play at Ohio Dominican.
Alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash, the OSHP investigation determined.