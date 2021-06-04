Trotwood man indicted in 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed Dayton teen

Brown failed to stop and identify himself and immediately left the scene, according to the crash report.

A passenger in the back seat of the Honda, 13-year-old Chastan Dillard, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and later died.

A 10-year-old boy who was also in the Honda was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Another passenger and the driver were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected minor and possible injuries, respectively.

Brown and an 18-year-old passenger in the Dodge were treated at Kettering Health Dayton, previously Grandview Medical Center, for suspected minor injuries.