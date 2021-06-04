Trotwood man indicted in 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed Dayton teen

A Trotwood man is facing charges in a Dayton hit-and-run crash last April that killed a 13-year-old boy.
A Montgomery County grand jury indicted James A. Brown Jr., 27, on vehicular homicide and three counts of failure to stop after an accident, according to court records.
Brown is scheduled to be arraigned on June 17.
On April 24, 2020, Brown was driving a Dodge Durango north on North Gettysburg Avenue when the SUV hit a Honda CR-V turning left on North Gettysburg Avenue from Wentworth Avenue, according to a Dayton police crash report.
The impact caused the Honda to roll onto its passenger side before coming to a stop.
Brown failed to stop and identify himself and immediately left the scene, according to the crash report.
A passenger in the back seat of the Honda, 13-year-old Chastan Dillard, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and later died.
A 10-year-old boy who was also in the Honda was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Another passenger and the driver were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected minor and possible injuries, respectively.
Brown and an 18-year-old passenger in the Dodge were treated at Kettering Health Dayton, previously Grandview Medical Center, for suspected minor injuries.