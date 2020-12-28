Trotwood man indicted in 3-vehicle OVI rollover crash

The three-vehicle crash happened at 10:35 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 7000 block of Dixie Drive in Harrison Twp.

Joey Lamont Williams, 43, was headed south on North Dixie Drive in his black 2017 Chevrolet Impala when he drove across the center turn lane and into the northbound lane. He hit a green 2005 Honda Odyssey in the northbound lane driven by a 37-year-old Harrison Twp. man that spun counterclockwise and ended up facing south in the southbound lane, according to a traffic crash report from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.