Trotwood man indicted in 3-vehicle OVI rollover crash

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a Trotwood man following his indictment on aggravated vehicular assault and OVI charges after a September OVI rollover crash.
The three-vehicle crash happened at 10:35 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 7000 block of Dixie Drive in Harrison Twp.
Joey Lamont Williams, 43, was headed south on North Dixie Drive in his black 2017 Chevrolet Impala when he drove across the center turn lane and into the northbound lane. He hit a green 2005 Honda Odyssey in the northbound lane driven by a 37-year-old Harrison Twp. man that spun counterclockwise and ended up facing south in the southbound lane, according to a traffic crash report from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Williams then hit the front of a dark green 2004 Buick Regal headed north, which spun and rolled onto its top. The driver, a 28-year-old Trotwood woman, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, the report stated.
Williams and the Harrison Twp. man went to Grandview Medical Center with minor injuries.
Williams is scheduled to appear Jan. 12 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.