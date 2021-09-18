dayton-daily-news logo
Trotwood man jailed in suspected OVI crash that injures 14-year-old Dayton boy

LaMarcus D. McLaughlin
LaMarcus D. McLaughlin

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
22 minutes ago

Excessive speed and impaired driving are suspected factors in a Thursday afternoon crash that sent three people to local hospitals, including a 14-year-old boy who was seriously injured.

Dayton police and medics were called to a two-car crash reported around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Troy Street and Woodsdale Road.

A yellow 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling northeast on Troy Street at excessive speed when the driver, identified as 28-year-old LaMarcus D. McLaughlin of Trotwood, apparently lost control at Woodsdale Road and struck a white 2016 Ford Focus driven by a 19-year-old Dayton woman who was attempting to make a left turn to travel south on Troy Street, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report filed Friday.

The impact forced the Mustang to drive over a curb, strike an AT&T box for underground wires, an AES Ohio utility pole and then a tree before coming to rest, the report stated.

The Focus overturned twice before it came to rest. The driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for possible injuries and her passenger, a 14-year-old Dayton boy, was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

McLaughlin also was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Once he was treated and released, he was booked at 12:08 a.m. Friday into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor OVI charge. He is not formally charged.

Jail records also show that McLaughlin has multiple prior traffic-related cases pending in Dayton Municipal Court for charges such as driving under suspension, driving without a valid license and reckless operation.

