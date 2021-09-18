Trotwood man jailed in suspected OVI crash that injures 14-year-old Dayton boy

Dayton police and medics were called to a two-car crash reported around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Troy Street and Woodsdale Road.

A yellow 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling northeast on Troy Street at excessive speed when the driver, identified as 28-year-old LaMarcus D. McLaughlin of Trotwood, apparently lost control at Woodsdale Road and struck a white 2016 Ford Focus driven by a 19-year-old Dayton woman who was attempting to make a left turn to travel south on Troy Street, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report filed Friday.