Trotwood man with dementia missing; Have you seen him?

Clinton Fultz

Clinton Fultz
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Trotwood man with dementia, last seen Monday evening.

Clinton Fultz, 71, walked away from his residence on Covenant House Drive in Trotwood at around 7 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they are worried for his safety.

Fultz is a white, stands five feet and ten inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Fultz is asked to call 911.

In Other News
1
Man in custody following OSHP pursuit, crash
2
Space Force finds a home at Springfield Air National Guard Base
3
New Lebanon manager resigns months into 4-year contract
4
Commissary agency calls for industry feedback to privatize US stores...
5
Student-run credit unions unlock financial know-how, advocates say

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.