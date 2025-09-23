Trotwood man with dementia missing; Have you seen him?

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Trotwood man with dementia, last seen Monday evening.
Clinton Fultz, 71, walked away from his residence on Covenant House Drive in Trotwood at around 7 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said they are worried for his safety.
Fultz is a white, stands five feet and ten inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees Fultz is asked to call 911.
