Crash involving Trotwood police cruiser sends 3 to hospital

Local News | Updated 35 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

Two Trotwood police officers were taken to a local hospital Wednesday following a two-car crash.

The crash involving the Trotwood police SUV cruiser was reported just before 3:45 p.m. in the area of Olive and Mantz roads.

A witness said the driver of a black car pulled out in front of the cruiser, causing the crash.

The driver of the black car and the two officers were taken to a local hospital to be checked out, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the crash.

Trotwood police at the scene said the department would release a statement later about the crash.

