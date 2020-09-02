Crash involving Trotwood police cruiser sends 3 to hospital

Two Trotwood police officers were taken to a local hospital Wednesday following a two-car crash.
The crash involving the Trotwood police SUV cruiser was reported just before 3:45 p.m. in the area of Olive and Mantz roads.
A witness said the driver of a black car pulled out in front of the cruiser, causing the crash.
The driver of the black car and the two officers were taken to a local hospital to be checked out, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the crash.
Trotwood police at the scene said the department would release a statement later about the crash.