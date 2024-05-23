Trotwood schools say teacher cuts will be smaller than expected

In a letter to staff released in early May, Cosby said at least 14 teachers would be cut. On Monday, Cosby said that number had been reduced to “just a handful.”

“I’m hoping, fingers crossed, that we will find places for everybody for sure before school starts, and at the rate we’re going, maybe even in the next few weeks,” Cosby said.

The cuts were announced because the federal COVID-19 funds called ESSER that districts were given during the pandemic are ending in September.

Cosby said Trotwood used the funds to add more teachers to the district, but also hired regular teachers with the funds. So, ESSER positions are not as clearly defined.

“We had to figure out how we’re going to be able to make some financial decisions that will support what we have going on in the district as far as the deficits ending, but at the same time, keep up the services that we know our kids need,” Cosby said.

Janice Allen, the Trotwood school’s treasurer, said the district’s deficit spending prompted the cuts, noting that by 2028, Trotwood is projected to be in the red in the amount of $7 million due to deficit spending.

“The citizens of Trotwood have entrusted our school district to make the best use of their hard earned tax dollars that they contribute to our school district,” Allen said.

The district’s five-year forecast showed over three summers from 2020 to summer 2023, Trotwood schools spend about $2.6 million more than brought in.

The May 2 update to the forecast shows the district expects to spend another $2.7 million more than its revenues for 2023-24, and the deficit spending is expected to continue and increase.

The increases in expenditures in 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 came from retirement and insurance benefits.

Large deficits were also projected into 2028, but those are harder to predict, especially since the employee union contract expires in summer 2025.

Despite the deficit spending the past few years, Trotwood projects to finish this school year with $23.8 million in the bank, or roughly 55% of a year’s spending, well above the district’s policy of carrying 60 days’ worth of expenses. A Dayton Daily News examination from 2021 found that the average Dayton-area school district had about 38% of a year’s spending in the bank.