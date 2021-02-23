Trotwood woman sentenced to 3 years in deadly 2017 crash

A 56-year-old Trotwood woman was sentenced to prison in connection to a deadly crash on West Third Street in Dayton in 2017.
Kimberly Farmer was sentenced to three years at the Ohio Reformatory for Women and will be supervised for three years following her release, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
Her driver’s license will be suspended for the rest of her life and she must also pay $1,200 in restitution.
In January, Farmer pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of 49-year-old Orlando Love. A second aggravated vehicular homicide charge was dismissed.
The case stems from a crash on West Third Street near Woodward Avenue on Sept. 9, 2017.
Farmer lost control while driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala and hit a tree, according to a Dayton police crash report. The Impala continued on the sidewalk and started to rotate before hitting a utility pole.
Love, who was a passenger in the front right seat, had to be removed from the car by mechanical means, according to the report.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.