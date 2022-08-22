Troy changing traffic, pedestrian plan near Public Square

Combined Shape Caption This 2021 photo shows the crosswalks on the edge of Troy's Public Square at the center of downtown. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Combined Shape Caption This 2021 photo shows the crosswalks on the edge of Troy's Public Square at the center of downtown. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

The signal and crossing changes have resulted in complaints, both sent to the city and on social media, with some questioning of the safety of eliminating the light and the crossing.

One person emailed Oda complaining about the Cherry and West Main design, saying she had to pull almost into traffic in an attempt to see over/past vehicles parked along the street.

The complaints led the city to post on its Facebook page information on the history of the decision to remove the light, dating to city council discussions in 2018 and subsequent meetings and discussion.

The removal of the Cherry and Main light (along with another to the west at Cedar and Main) was included in project approvals by the U.S. and Ohio departments of transportation and subsequent safety grants, Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director, wrote in an Aug. 11 email to council.

“Because of City Council’s 2018 direction to include the safety recommendations, ODOT awarded the city $3M in safety grant funds for the Phase I project. Those are funds the city residents don’t have to spend,” the city posting stated.

The city Facebook page does not accept comments.