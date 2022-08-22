Troy changing traffic, pedestrian plan near Public Square

TROY — The city of Troy is preparing to remove the traffic signal a block west of the Public Square downtown, and is making changes aimed at increasing pedestrian and traffic safety in the area as part of the process.
The city has repainted the pedestrian crossings at the edge of the Public Square roundabout with reflective, high-visibility thermoplastic paint, to allow drivers to see pedestrian crossings earlier, Mayor Robin Oda said. Previous work included reconfiguring parking spaces.
The traffic signal at West Main and Cherry has already been switched to flashing-mode in preparation for its removal, and the pedestrian crossing at that intersection is being removed. That work is part of the West Main Street reconstruction project now underway to the west.
Since traffic will no longer have to stop at Main and Cherry, pedestrians will be directed to cross Main Street either at the Public Square to the east or Plum Street near the county Courthouse to the west.
“I’m very confident that these enhancements to our roads and walkways will make it even safer for employees, visitors and shoppers to safely enjoy our historic downtown,” Oda said.
The signal and crossing changes have resulted in complaints, both sent to the city and on social media, with some questioning of the safety of eliminating the light and the crossing.
One person emailed Oda complaining about the Cherry and West Main design, saying she had to pull almost into traffic in an attempt to see over/past vehicles parked along the street.
The complaints led the city to post on its Facebook page information on the history of the decision to remove the light, dating to city council discussions in 2018 and subsequent meetings and discussion.
The removal of the Cherry and Main light (along with another to the west at Cedar and Main) was included in project approvals by the U.S. and Ohio departments of transportation and subsequent safety grants, Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director, wrote in an Aug. 11 email to council.
“Because of City Council’s 2018 direction to include the safety recommendations, ODOT awarded the city $3M in safety grant funds for the Phase I project. Those are funds the city residents don’t have to spend,” the city posting stated.
