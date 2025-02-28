Troy considering change to Prouty Plaza in downtown

The concept plan was developed by POD Design LLC. Christian Hasenfratz of POD pointed out the highlights of the concept during the presentation.

Among highlights of the proposal are a gateway featuring the name of the plaza’s name sake, Frank Prouty, a former city mayor, and a mix of traditional materials with more contemporary accents, he said. The concept calls for less grass and more materials such as paver bricks.

More trees are proposed for the area along with additional seating for use by those visiting the plaza at any time as well as those attending concerts held frequently downtown during summer months.

The water feature was described as interactive by Hasenfratz. The water feature would be shut off during events and the space could be covered by seating. The feature would not be a full fountain but jets, said Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director.

The water feature would have a gradual slope possibly with a timer to activate the water jets, Hasenfratz said.

Among those commenting on the proposal was Amy Breinich, executive director of Troy Main Street Inc., the downtown promotion organization. A group of people Main Street asked about the concept “loved” what they saw, but thought the water feature might be better suited for elsewhere in the community, she said.

Councilman Bill Twiss liked the concept. “It is a good concept to make it more of a gathering spot. It does change the environment where people can come downtown and gather,” he said.

The city next will hold a meeting March 10, 6 p.m., to hear final recommendations on the larger Troy Downtown Safety & Streetscape project. The project is being designed by LJB Inc.

This project will take place on Main Street between Cherry and Mulberry streets, on Market Street between Franklin and Water streets and around the Public Square. The project will include multiple safety, structural and design upgrades to the downtown, including utilities, sidewalk, curb, pavement and aesthetic improvements.

Replacement of water, storm sewer and other utilities will take place in late 2025. The actual streetscape elements construction will not begin before fall 2026,

The Prouty Plaza presentation and more information about the project are available at https://www.troyohio.gov/streetscape . For more information or to provide comments, email streetscape@troyohio.gov.

