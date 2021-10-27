Troy debates demolition moratorium for downtown

Council President Bill Lutz said council committees would meet on both moratorium requests. The meetings are expected to be held Nov. 8.

During a proposed moratorium on parking lots, Schilling asked for review of recent downtown parking studies. He also asked anyone considering building a downtown parking lot to review plans and consider a building for business or living space instead.

During a moratorium on demolition permits, Schilling called for a review of local guidelines and those in use in other communities with downtowns similar to Troy’s. The review would be by city staff. The moratorium wouldn’t restrict permits requested due to total loss to a building by fire or other natural events, he said.

Council member Todd Severt also called for a moratorium and review.

Like Schilling he noted the change in reuse plans for the Tavern building property at 112-118 W. Main St. The initial proposal was a parking lot, but a subsequent proposal called for a grass lot. That proposal to purchase is pending while due diligence is being performed. That offer includes a condition for building demolition with an eye toward developing a boutique hotel on the site, the planning commission was told.

“We do not need a parking lot filling the gap tooth between the buildings,” Severt said. The moratorium would allow time to assess and assure that any change in the lot (with building removal) has it shovel ready to “redevelop in a fashion consistent with our beautiful downtown,” he said.