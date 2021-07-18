Tornado-damaged, downtown Troy building faces uncertain future

“We continue to diligently explore all practical options for the property,” he said.

A proposal to demolish the building — and, in the initial proposal, turn the space into parking — drew protests by residents opposed to removing a structure some argued was a piece of local history and leaving a gap in the city’s historic district.

The demolition request was pending for several months before the city Planning Commission while structural reviews were performed and options explored. The demolition request was withdrawn by Kimmel in April, who said if the sale fell through, he would again evaluate options, including another possible request to demolish.

Miami County commissioners have expressed concerns repeatedly about the building, the blocking of parking spaces in front of it and the closed sidewalk. The Tavern is located across from the Miami County Safety Building and courthouse.

“We are quite concerned about the sidewalk being blocked as long as it has been,” Commission President Greg Simmons said. “I think they need to get on it and do something with it.”

Orders for action have been issued by both the county chief building official and the city of Troy development department zoning inspector. As of late last week, Kimmel had not received the notices.

Rob England, county chief building official, said he updated an adjudication letter he previously issued following the tornado.

“It was revised to include verbiage stating that the items of public safety (the front parapet, etc.) must be repaired within 45 days. Recently there have been bricks that have fallen onto the sidewalk. Even though the area is fenced off, this still constitutes a public hazard as pieces of brick can fly far from where they originally hit the sidewalk,” England said.

The city letter dated July 13 states multiple issues need addressed. That list includes:

• Clean or cover graffiti.

• Repair or replace any rotten wood and broken, damaged roof systems.

• Repair or replace any missing or damaged walls, support systems and facade.

• Replace broken windows and otherwise make weather tight.

• Exterior walls shall be free from holes, breaks or rotting material.

• Replace missing bricks, and stabilize any loose bricks with tuck pointing or another approved method.

• Gutters and downspouts need to be cleaned, connected and working properly.

• Repair or replace rotten fence sections.

• Reinstall, repair or replace with appropriate material all trim, and detail work along the exterior.

• Repair or replace damaged or destroyed building systems that are detrimental to the building envelope.

The city letter states compliance is required within 30 days of the letter’s receipt.

