Troy gets details on $10M streetscape update near Public Square

The streetscape work area will extend on Main Street between Cherry and Mulberry streets, on Market Street between Franklin and Water streets and around the Public Square. The project will include multiple safety, structural and design upgrades to the downtown, including utility, sidewalk, curb, pavement and aesthetic improvements.

The project’s primary goals are to improve pedestrian safety and the downtown’s vibrancy, replace aging infrastructure and engaging local stakeholders in enhancing the vision for the improvements. The project has been under discussion and design for several years with public input meeting on plans held last year.

Input from a meeting last year resulted in spreading the construction schedule out and continuing the single lane in the Public Square traffic circle, or roundabout. Two lanes had been proposed in initial plans. Residents objected to that change.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The traffic circle will be changed to add a truck apron for use by trucks and farm machinery. Among other proposed work are refreshing and enhancing landscaping and maintaining the flagpole and fountain.

For improved pedestrian safety, raised islands will be added at crosswalks along with reduced crossing lengths.

Meeting participants, including some council members, continued to ask about adding flashing lights at crosswalks for added pedestrian safety. “ I feel like there has to be some way to get drivers to look at the crosswalks,” said council member Susan Westfall.

The project cost is broken down as follows:

* Streetscape and landscaping: $3.8 million;

* Utilities: $2.3 million;

* Electric and lighting: $700,000;

* Safety improvements and paving: $3 million.

The plan presentation was made by consultants from LJB, which has worked with other businesses on this project.

The first project phase will include reconstruction of failing curbs, sidewalks and utility infrastructure followed by the streetscape-related work. The streetscape work previously was done along Main Street, west of the Public Square.

The utility work will involve replacing lines, including storm water lines some more than 100 years old, said Jill Rhoades, city engineer. In addition to utility upgrades, electrical improvements and additions are planned along with addition of kiosks and lighting.

The project schedule now calls for seeking bids this summer; underground utility work between October and May 2026; no work during late spring and early summer 2026; roadway and sidewalk construction in late 2026 and 2027 season.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com