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Troy man killed in wrong-way crash in Dayton

Dayton police cruiser. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Dayton police cruiser. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
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16 minutes ago
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A 56-year-old Troy man died following a wrong-way crash in Dayton last week.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jeffrey M. Brant was driving a 2014 Honda Civic the wrong way on Ohio 4 South, according to a Dayton police crash report.

Near the Keowee Street overpass, Brant reportedly crashed head-on into a 2008 Nissan Quest.

Brant was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Medics transported the driver of the Nissan, a 39-year-old woman, to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Dayton police.

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Kristen Spicker covers breaking news, including public, safety crime and courts, for the Dayton Daily News. She also assists in covering breaking news for the Journal News and Springfield News Sun.