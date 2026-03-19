Troy man killed in wrong-way crash in Dayton

A 56-year-old Troy man died following a wrong-way crash in Dayton last week.
Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jeffrey M. Brant was driving a 2014 Honda Civic the wrong way on Ohio 4 South, according to a Dayton police crash report.
Near the Keowee Street overpass, Brant reportedly crashed head-on into a 2008 Nissan Quest.
Brant was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Medics transported the driver of the Nissan, a 39-year-old woman, to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by Dayton police.
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