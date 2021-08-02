Troy man sentenced for sex crime tried to call victim, a 13-year-old girl, 500 times from jail

Wall said Trickey knew the girl was only 13 but continued pursuing a relationship with her. After the girl’s mother ordered him not to return to their home, Trickey would sneak in at night, she said. He wrote letters to the girl in addition to attempting to contact her by phone, Wall said.

“You have absolutely no respect for the court system or comprehension of how serious your behavior is,” she told Trickey.

Wall also reviewed his criminal record that included adjudication as a juvenile for attempted rape. Trickey’s record showed a series of probation violations and demonstrations of violence, the judge said.

He was sentenced to seven to 10½ years on five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one year on each of three unlawful sexual conduct with a minor convictions. The sentences on the two types of offenses will be served consecutively for 10 years to 13½ years total. Trickey was given credit for 157 days spent in jail.

He was classified as a Tier III sex offender. The designation will require him, on prison release, to register his address with his local sheriff’s office for the rest of his life.