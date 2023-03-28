Troy park shooting: 2 plead guilty, 2 cases pending, charges dropped for 1

Two others indicted in the case — in which a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest during what police said was a drug-related incident — entered pleas during the past week in county Common Pleas Court. Charges against a fourth person were dismissed by prosecutors.

Arraigned Monday was Jesse Alexander, 29, of Piqua. He pleaded not guilty to attempted aggravated murder with a firearms specification, conspiracy and felonious assault. Bail was set at $75,000, and Alexander’s next hearing was scheduled April 10.