Troy police investigating swatting incident after active shooter hoax

Troy police are investigating a swatting incident after receiving reports of an active shooter Wednesday morning.

Around 6:24 a.m. a crisis hotline received a text about a possible active shooter, said Troy Chief of Police Shawn McKinney. The hotline contacted the Miami County Communications Center.

Officers were then dispatched to West Main Street.

“In addition to how it was reported, officers were suspicious it was a swatting incident because the suspect alleged this was occurring at a residence, yet the address they provided was a closed office being remodeled,” McKinney said. “Regardless of the officers’ suspicion, they are trained to cautiously approach and search the area.”

Nothing was found and no injuries were reported.

Police are continuing to investigate and are working to determine who was responsible for the threats.

