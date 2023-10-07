Troy puts moratorium in place for downtown parking violations

A moratorium on parking fines for certain parking violations in Troy’s downtown historic district through Dec. 31 was approved Monday, Oct. 2, by Troy City Council.

The moratorium is for time violations, but will not affect parking spaces designed for handicapped or for 30 minutes, parked vehicles overhanging into the driving lane or those not parked within the designated marked space lines.

The moratorium was proposed due to the approaching holiday season and road construction and road closings that have been occurring in the downtown area.

