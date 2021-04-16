Troy referendum petitions want outdoor drinking district eliminated

The hours of DORA – noon to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday - also were a concern, particularly the earlier hours, and a portion of the DORA district would lie in the path of students coming across the North Market Street bridge to the downtown from the junior and senior high schools, he said.

The city had hoped to implement the DORA as early as this week but that cannot occur with the pending referendum petitions.

Patrick Titterington, Troy’s service and safety director said Thursday the city spent several months surveying other DORA communities and businesses in coming up with a revised DORA proposal with a smaller scope, hours and days and clearer procedures after the council defeated the first DORA proposal soundly in August. The city has worked closely with the Troy Main Street downtown advocacy organization on the proposals.

“What we heard loudly and clearly from our downtown businesses and TMS was that 2021 is an absolutely critical year that could make or break them due to the Governor’s 2020 economic shutdown. Bringing visitors and residents downtown, increasing pedestrian traffic, is essential to helping our downtown businesses survive and thrive,” Titterington said. “I don’t know how much of that impact the petitioners took into account, but we’ll have to see if there are enough signatures to have the voters decide in November,” he said.

Andrea Keller, Troy Main Street executive director, said the DORA is important for downtown.

“In what has been a very difficult year for our downtown businesses, it is imperative that we do all that we can to support our local businesses and their growth. We believe establishing a DORA will do just that,” Keller said.

Pinkerton thanked the around two dozen people who worked the referendum petition drive by going door to door for signatures. “We did Troy a big favor,” he said.