Mask requirement for Troy Schools starts Wednesday

The Troy Board of Education on Monday night voted to require masks across the district.
The school board voted 4-1 for the requirement during a four-hour meeting attended by dozens of parents.
Troy City Schools so far this school year has had 60 COVID-19 cases among students, including and 26 new cases reported last week, according to Ohio Department of Health data released Thursday.
Up to now, the district has only urged its students to wear a mask.
The mask mandate goes into effect Wednesday, and there will be medical and religious exemptions, David Fong, district director of communications said.