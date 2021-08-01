Troy schools considering new school building options

A specific project has not been identified for the next proposal, but school officials said the master plan concept for the number of new buildings would be the same with construction possibly in phases. In notes to the board earlier this month, Superintendent Chris Piper said the first project could be the grades five-six building, which was proposed for the Hook Elementary School site in the Westbrook subdivision.

The district should know by September if the district qualifies for the ELPP.

“This is just saying, ‘Let’s see where we stand right now,” Kleptz said.

“It basically puts us in line,” said board member Doug Trostle.

Trostle said the district won’t get any state money until it has local funds and approval to build.

Kleptz said the failure of the bond issue in early 2020 may not have been bad. He pointed to an OFCC’s representative statement during it recent meeting that it raised its price calculations by 20 percent with the change in the construction materials costs in the past year.

“If we had passed the last time and been quoting and bidding right now, we would probably be in a lot of trouble due to the cost increases of everything,” Kleptz said.

