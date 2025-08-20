Troy schools phones down; System provider finds additional issues to be repaired

“We actually started having problems about a week or two ago, but those problems were always rectified that same day, usually within a few hours. Yesterday we discovered it was down early in the morning at all of our buildings, and it has stayed down since then,” he said Wednesday morning.

Cincinnati Bell identified issues with its equipment in the Troy area Tuesday and notified the school district Wednesday morning that additional problems were discovered as repairs continued.

The district posted information on its website and social media on how parents and others can contact schools if needed. Visit troy.k12.oh.us for more details.

“So far, our families have been incredibly understanding, and the principals and administrative assistants in our nine buildings have done a fantastic job handling the emails and other forms of communication our families are using in the meantime,” Fong said.