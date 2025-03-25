Troy Strawberry Festival sets 2025 theme, logo: Berried in Books

Troy librarian Jessica Silvers turned to her profession as inspiration for the theme of this year’s Troy Strawberry Festival of which she is the general chairperson.
“Berried in Books” is Silvers’ choice for the theme, which is reflected in the traditional theme-specific logo. This logo features a cat curled up on a stack of books with vines of strawberries bordering the art.
The festival theme was announced Monday by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce. The festival will be held June 7 and 8 downtown and on the Great Miami River levee.
Silvers said she has a love for books and promoting literacy. Working at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for the past 18 years solidified those beliefs, she said. Silvers currently is the library’s collections and technical services manager.
“With this year’s theme, I hope kids and adults are encouraged to pick up a good book and read,” she said.
A Troy native, Silvers has been a festival volunteer since 2015. For more festival information, visit troystrawberryfest.com.
