Troy Strawberry Festival sets 2025 theme, logo: Berried in Books

The festival theme was announced Monday by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce. The festival will be held June 7 and 8 downtown and on the Great Miami River levee.

Silvers said she has a love for books and promoting literacy. Working at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for the past 18 years solidified those beliefs, she said. Silvers currently is the library’s collections and technical services manager.

“With this year’s theme, I hope kids and adults are encouraged to pick up a good book and read,” she said.

A Troy native, Silvers has been a festival volunteer since 2015. For more festival information, visit troystrawberryfest.com.