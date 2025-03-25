Breaking: How federal COVID aid is being spent locally: 7 key takeaways from our reporting

Troy Strawberry Festival sets 2025 theme, logo: Berried in Books

The 48th annual Troy Strawberry Festival took place on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2, 2024 in downtown Troy and the Great Miami River levee. Featured festivities included strawberry themed foods, vendors, live music and more. Here are scenes from Saturday plus a behind the scenes glimpse at the making of the festival’s famous strawberry donuts by Troy Music Boosters volunteers at Troy Memorial Stadium. This year’s festival theme was Blooming Berries. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The 48th annual Troy Strawberry Festival took place on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2, 2024 in downtown Troy and the Great Miami River levee. Featured festivities included strawberry themed foods, vendors, live music and more. Here are scenes from Saturday plus a behind the scenes glimpse at the making of the festival’s famous strawberry donuts by Troy Music Boosters volunteers at Troy Memorial Stadium. This year’s festival theme was Blooming Berries. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Local News
By
Updated 31 minutes ago
X

Troy librarian Jessica Silvers turned to her profession as inspiration for the theme of this year’s Troy Strawberry Festival of which she is the general chairperson.

“Berried in Books” is Silvers’ choice for the theme, which is reflected in the traditional theme-specific logo. This logo features a cat curled up on a stack of books with vines of strawberries bordering the art.

2025 strawberry festival logo

icon to expand image

The festival theme was announced Monday by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce. The festival will be held June 7 and 8 downtown and on the Great Miami River levee.

Silvers said she has a love for books and promoting literacy. Working at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for the past 18 years solidified those beliefs, she said. Silvers currently is the library’s collections and technical services manager.

“With this year’s theme, I hope kids and adults are encouraged to pick up a good book and read,” she said.

A Troy native, Silvers has been a festival volunteer since 2015. For more festival information, visit troystrawberryfest.com.

In Other News
1
7 facing federal charges in Dayton in multi-state car theft ring, chop...
2
Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes CEO says people will find new things on menu...
3
Why big trucks are a big problem in Vandalia
4
Ohio bill would create offense for harassing first responders
5
What to explore when NATO event closes off downtown Dayton

About the Author