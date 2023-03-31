Troy woman sentenced to probation in $40,000 theft from friend

Shellenberger later pleaded guilty to theft in Common Pleas Court.

Shellenberger told Judge Stacy Wall at sentencing March 23 she wanted to apologize. She said she was going through a divorce and dealing with health issues at the time.

Wall said those situations didn’t mean that “you can buy anything you want off of Amazon ... It isn’t like you were buying medication.”

Wall said she didn’t know how the agreed-to restitution amount came to fruition, noting the thefts caused serious financial harm.

Shellenberger was eligible for mandatory probation because she had no prior criminal record. She also was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and to undergo a mental health assessment and any recommended treatment. If she violates terms of the probation, she could be sentenced to 14 months in prison.