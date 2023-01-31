Turner, allies to reintroduce Delphi retiree pension legislation

With this new introduction in the 118th Congress, Turner will be joined by co-sponsors Reps Dan Kildee, D-Mich., Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., and Gwen Moore, D-Wisc.

Salaried retirees from a then-bankrupt Delphi saw their pensions diminished when the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. assumed control of the company’s pensions in 2009, reduced by up to 70% in some cases, all while General Motors, Delphi’s former owner, continued to support the pensions of hourly, union-represented Delphi workers.

The PBGC’s takeover of the pensions affected more than 20,000 salaried retirees nationwide — including over 5,000 in Ohio.

Retirees sued the PBGC in federal court, a case that worked its way for more than 12 years to a January 2022 decision by the Supreme Court not to hear a final appeal from the retirees.

“In 2009, the government took away over 20,000 Delphi salaried retirees’ pensions and it is long past time to right that wrong,” Turner, a Dayton Republican, told the Dayton Daily News last month. “For the last 13 years, I have joined Delphi retirees in challenging this injustice in Congress, at the Supreme Court, and directly to three U.S. presidents. Now is the best opportunity to pass the Susan Muffley Act and rightfully restore these pensions to Delphi retirees and their families.”