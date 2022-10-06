Turner appoints former governor Taft to Afghanistan War Commission

The commission is expected to submit its final report to congressional committees within three years of its first meeting, and a public version of that report will be made available to the public in an unclassified form, the Senate Armed Services Committee said earlier this year.

Taft served in the Ohio House of Representatives and as a Hamilton County commissioner before serving as Ohio secretary of state and then as governor from 1999 to 2007. Today, he is a distinguished research associate and full-time faculty member with the University of Dayton. There, he teaches legislative politics and education policy and helps oversee the Statehouse Civic Scholars summer internship program.