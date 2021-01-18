Company that manufactures pizza ovens relocating to Miami Twp.

A company with 45 years in the Dayton area is relocating from Kettering to a larger presence in Miami Twp. to enable better service and future growth.
HPC Fire Inspired, a manufacturer of gas fire features and fire-and-water features for residential and commercial applications, has for a little more than a decade been in two smaller and older facilities on Plainfield Road in Kettering that are across the street from one another. That’s something that has resulted in “very inefficient” logistics between the two, according to CEO Sean Steimle.
The move to 2225 Lyons Road in Miami Twp.’s Lyons Business Park is meant to increase efficiency, plus retain and grow business, Steimle told the Dayton Daily News.
“The (Miami Twp.) facility is 30 percent larger and has better equipment to service our customers,” he said. “The new building is equipped with more dock doors and higher ceilings. We also believe the new location will help recruit new team members because of the central location.”
The new location also offers better amenities, Steimle said.
HPC Fire Inspired will be moving throughout this month and expects to be operating out of the new building Feb. 1, he said. It will be adding several new positions with the move to support growth of the company, which was founded in 1975 and moved from Centerville to Kettering in 2010.
Steimle said the new building will help support HPC Fire’s December acquisition of pizza oven manufacturer Forno de Pizza out of Grand Haven, Michigan. Hugo Laranja will join HPC as the business development manager for HPC Outdoor Cooking Product Line.
“The Hybrid Gas/Wood is perfect for cooking pizza, grilling, smoking, and even baking,” HPC Fire Inspired said its December release regarding the acquisition. “The innovative design of the Forno de Pizza oven coupled with HPC ignition technology makes the acquisition for HPC a seamless fit into our product offering.”
HPC Fire Inspired will move all of Forno de Pizza’s operations to the new Miami Twp. location in March, Steimle said.