Company that manufactures pizza ovens relocating to Miami Twp.

HPC Fire Inspired will be moving throughout this month and expects to be operating out of the new building Feb. 1, he said. It will be adding several new positions with the move to support growth of the company, which was founded in 1975 and moved from Centerville to Kettering in 2010.

Steimle said the new building will help support HPC Fire’s December acquisition of pizza oven manufacturer Forno de Pizza out of Grand Haven, Michigan. Hugo Laranja will join HPC as the business development manager for HPC Outdoor Cooking Product Line.

“The Hybrid Gas/Wood is perfect for cooking pizza, grilling, smoking, and even baking,” HPC Fire Inspired said its December release regarding the acquisition. “The innovative design of the Forno de Pizza oven coupled with HPC ignition technology makes the acquisition for HPC a seamless fit into our product offering.”

HPC Fire Inspired will move all of Forno de Pizza’s operations to the new Miami Twp. location in March, Steimle said.