Two hurt in highway accident near Piqua involving a pickup, semi

A pickup and a semi-truck crashed on Interstate 75 in Piqua early this morning, resulting in two people being transported to hospitals.
Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the two vehicles were involved in a crash on the interstate near the northbound Ohio 119 exit, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The driver of the pickup was transported by CareFlight, the Premier Health medical helicopter out of Dayton. The passenger was ejected and transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
Dispatch did not have information on the driver of the semi-truck.
The accident remains under investigation.
In Other News
1
Big Boy-linked restaurant coming to closed Troy Frisch’s site
2
17 events celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in the Dayton region
3
Warning on loud sirens: Wright-Patt to hold disaster response training
4
U.S. Dept. of Education cuts could affect Ohio special education...
5
Alter falls to Bellevue in DIV girls state championship game
About the Author