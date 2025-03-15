Two hurt in highway accident near Piqua involving a pickup, semi

Ohio State Highway Patrol/FILE PHOTO

Ohio State Highway Patrol/FILE PHOTO
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A pickup and a semi-truck crashed on Interstate 75 in Piqua early this morning, resulting in two people being transported to hospitals.

Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the two vehicles were involved in a crash on the interstate near the northbound Ohio 119 exit, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the pickup was transported by CareFlight, the Premier Health medical helicopter out of Dayton. The passenger was ejected and transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

Dispatch did not have information on the driver of the semi-truck.

The accident remains under investigation.

ExploreClick here for more news from around Ohio
In Other News
1
Big Boy-linked restaurant coming to closed Troy Frisch’s site
2
17 events celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in the Dayton region
3
Warning on loud sirens: Wright-Patt to hold disaster response training
4
U.S. Dept. of Education cuts could affect Ohio special education...
5
Alter falls to Bellevue in DIV girls state championship game

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.