2 in custody after 6-hour standoff ends in Dayton

By Daniel Susco
54 minutes ago

Two people are in custody after a standoff in Dayton ended early this morning after more than six hours.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, both police and SWAT were involved in the standoff outside a home in the 700 block of Mertland Avenue.

Records did not include the reason police initially responded to the home at 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, but said that people inside refused to come out.

The standoff finally ended around 5 a.m. as two people were taken into custody.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

