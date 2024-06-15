Two Miami County camps offer activities for children

Kids from toddlers through teens are invited to visit the Maker Lab at Troy-Miami County Public Library from 5-7 p.m. on June 20.

A library card and signed waiver are required by participants (by a parent or guardian for minors) for entry to the Maker Lab. Pre-sign a waiver at www.tmcpl.org.

Each participant will get to take their creation from the event home. All supplies are provided. The Maker Lab is located in the Hobart Government Center, Suite 210, Troy. For more information, call the lab at (937) 703-4275 or visit the website, www.tmcpl.org/about/locations/makerlab.

TIPP CITY

Writer’s Camp offered for grades 3-6

Tipp Monroe Community Services will offer a Writer’s Camp for grades 3-6 from June 24 to June 28. The camp will allow participants to participate in a community of writers to enjoy writing and fine-tuning writing skills. Students will work on individual and group projects.

The campers will choose compositions to be included in a professionally printed camp journal. The instructor is Marilee Lake. The cost is $35 for residents and $37 for nonresidents (includes one copy of the journal). The camp is located at the TMCS office, 3 E. Main Street, Tipp City, and runs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information on registration and payment, visit tmcomservices.org.

Lake taught in the Tipp City Exempted School District for 35 years and served as the gifted education coordinator. In addition to teaching language arts, she taught creative writing and independent study at the middle school level. She has two published books and coauthored a play.