Two officers injured, inmate dead after incident at Ohio Correctional Reception Center

An altercation at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient left two officers injured and one inmate dead. The incident occurred yesterday afternoon, a release said.
Initial reports show that two female officers were removing a male inmate from his cell and he became combative. The officers suffered serious injuries. One was treated at a local hospital and released, the other is still being treated. She is in stable condition, a release from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction reported.
The inmate declined medical attention and later collapsed. He was pronounced dead this afternoon at Mount Caramel Hospital, the release said.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, the release said. Details regarding the altercation were not immediately available.