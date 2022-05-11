2 organizations file federal lawsuit against Lebanon, officials on abortion ordinance

The Dayton Daily News has reached out for comment from the city of Lebanon.

The Lebanon ban also flies in the face of the constitutional right recognized by Roe v. Wade, which has been the law of the land for almost 50 years. But whatever the constitutional status of the right to terminate a pregnancy, the ban deprives the public— including both pregnant persons and those who seek to provide them with assistance—of fair notice as to what the law proscribes and infringes upon other constitutional protections, according to the complaint.

The organizations also reasonably fear criminal prosecution for themselves or their members, employees, or volunteers under the Lebanon ban. The ban exposes NASW’s members, social workers across the State of Ohio, and WHO/O’s Ohio-based staff and volunteers to the risk of criminal prosecution without providing fair notice and in violation of their constitutional rights, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit is asking the court to declare the ordinance is unconstitutional on its face and as applied.

It also seeks a preliminary and permanent prohibition of the defendants and also those in active concert and participation with them from implementing the ban; award of court costs and attorney’s fees and other relief the court deems appropriate.

On May 25, 2021, Lebanon became the first city in Ohio to adopt the Sanctuary City ordinance. It was adopted as an emergency measure, which meant that it took effect immediately.

Although Mason City Council passed a ban on Oct. 25, 2021, it repealed that ordinance two months later. Similar bans were introduced but rejected in Celina and London.