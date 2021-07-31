Two taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton late Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to the 800 block of St. Agnes Avenue at 11:20 p.m. on a report of one or two people shot, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
Two people were transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to records. Their conditions are unknown.
The suspect left the scene, records said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.