Two-vehicle crash on I-75 leaves 1 injured

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 left at least one person injured Sunday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A call came in at 7:36 a.m. reporting a crash on I-75 near Edwin C. Moses Bouvelard involving a Toyota Camry and a box truck, according to dispatch.
At least one person was injured and taken to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatch said.
Additional information is not yet available.
The crash is under investigation.
We will update as we learn more.
