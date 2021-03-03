2 women indicted for cruelty to dog, hamster at Springboro apartment

Savanna Dale Harp, 22, and Carrie L. Collins, 24, of Springboro were each indicted on charges of two counts of cruelty to companion animals, a fifth-degree felony, and a single count each of cruelty to companion animals, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The grand jury indictments were issued on Monday. No arraignment dates have been set for the women in Warren County Common Pleas Court.