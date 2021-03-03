2 women indicted for cruelty to dog, hamster at Springboro apartment

A Warren County grand jury has indicted two women on felony and misdemeanor charges of cruelty to companion animals at a Springboro apartment.
Savanna Dale Harp, 22, and Carrie L. Collins, 24, of Springboro were each indicted on charges of two counts of cruelty to companion animals, a fifth-degree felony, and a single count each of cruelty to companion animals, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The grand jury indictments were issued on Monday. No arraignment dates have been set for the women in Warren County Common Pleas Court.
The women are accused of causing the death of a dog and hamster by leaving them locked in cages without food or water between Oct. 1 thru Dec. 14.
Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the women were subletting a Springboro apartment from the lease-holder. He said the women were allegedly seen abusing the dog and in one instance, one of the women was seen choking the dog.
Fornshell said a neighbor said the dog would continually whine when the women were gone for days at a time that led to one verbal altercation between the neighbor and women.
When the neighbor stopped hearing the dog whining and there was no sign of the women returning, the neighbor contacted the landlord. The landlord entered the rental unit and found the dead emaciated dog in a cage with no food or water along with a dead hamster.