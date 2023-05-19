Two women suing Central State say their lawsuit will continue

The two women who are suing Central State University alleging unfair demotion and mistreatment say they will continue their suit, despite current president Jack Thomas announcing his plans to step down when his term ends in June.
“Understand that our position remains that the damages we have suffered were a direct result of the hostile work environment created by Dr. Thomas and the absence of decisive corrective action by the University Board of Trustees, which forced the legal position taken,” the women’s lawyer, David Duwel, said in a press release.
He said without any agreement with the board of trustees, the women suing will continue to take legal action.
Duwell also said the women accusing Thomas of mistreatment believe the board of trustees will, “identify a leader with high character and integrity who will support Central State University and its mission and vision.”
The group said they would be willing to work with the board of trustees and university administration to move forward.
Central State officials declined to comment for this story, saying they do not comment on pending litigation.
Thomas announced on May 15 he will step down as university president and become a professor at the end of June. The announcement listed Thomas’ accomplishments since joining the university in July 2020, such as growing corporate partnerships, overseeing a campus expansion and growing enrollment.
“Having accomplished what I set out to do as president, I have informed the board of trustees that I will not seek renewal of my contract,” Thomas wrote, adding that he will stay on at CSU as a tenured professor after an educational sabbatical.
Central State University Board of Trustees Chair Mark Hatcher released a statement responding to Thomas’ announcement, saying: “The board thanks Dr. Thomas for his service to the university and the progress that the university has made during his time as president. The board will immediately begin plans for a search for Dr. Thomas’ successor.”