Two women suing Central State say their lawsuit will continue

Central State officials declined to comment for this story, saying they do not comment on pending litigation.

Thomas announced on May 15 he will step down as university president and become a professor at the end of June. The announcement listed Thomas’ accomplishments since joining the university in July 2020, such as growing corporate partnerships, overseeing a campus expansion and growing enrollment.

“Having accomplished what I set out to do as president, I have informed the board of trustees that I will not seek renewal of my contract,” Thomas wrote, adding that he will stay on at CSU as a tenured professor after an educational sabbatical.

Central State University Board of Trustees Chair Mark Hatcher released a statement responding to Thomas’ announcement, saying: “The board thanks Dr. Thomas for his service to the university and the progress that the university has made during his time as president. The board will immediately begin plans for a search for Dr. Thomas’ successor.”