JUST IN: Central State’s president to step down

Central State President Jack Thomas will step down as university’s president and become a tenured professor when his contract expires on July 1, according to an announcement from Thomas to the university community Monday.
The announcement lists Thomas’ accomplishments since joining the university in June 2020, such as growing corporate partnerships, overseeing a campus expansion and growing enrollment.
“Having accomplished what I set out to do as president, I have informed the board of trustees that I will not seek renewal of my contract,” Thomas wrote, adding that he will stay on at CSU as a tenured professor after an educational sabbatical.
“It has been a privilege serving as president during this historic period as we made monumental strides in moving the university forward,” he wrote. “During my final days as president, I will continue to work to ensure that everything is in place for the new leadership to begin the next chapter in Central State University’s history.”
Thomas’ announcement makes no reference to recent controversies involving Thomas, including a report in February by an outside law firm hired by university trustees that described Thomas’ “leadership style” as “rude, belittling and bullying,” but not rising to the level of discrimination or harassment.
The investigation followed complaints brought by five women who had administrative roles at the university and alleged mistreatment. Two of the women have since filed a lawsuit against the university.
Thomas was hired as university president in 2020. His contract calls for him to be paid $300,000 in the third year, plus benefits including a $12,000 annual vehicle allowance and $54,000 annual housing allowance.