UC student, a Moraine resident, killed crossing road near college campus

CINCINNATI — A Moraine resident attending the University of Cincinnati was killed while crossing a road near the campus on Wednesday.
Another student was injured in the incident, University President Neville G. Pinto announced in a letter to students and staff.
Cincinnati fire and police personnel responded to a crash on Jefferson Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, the Cincinnati Fire Department said they found two women in the middle of the street. Both were taken to the hospital.
Cayden Turner, 18, of Moraine, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other 18-year-old sustained serious injuries and is currently in the hospital.
“I want to share our deepest condolences with the family of our student whose life was taken far too soon,” Pinto said. “For our injured student, our hopes remain focused on a full recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with both families and their loved ones.”
According to a press release from Cincinnati police, the students were crossing at a marked crosswalk when the driver sped through a red light before striking them, and then a tree.
UC student John Sikora, said he heard the crash from a nearby residence hall and called 911.
“It was so loud — could hear it super clearly through my window,” Sikora said. “It sounded like metal on metal, like you’d hear in an ordinary car crash, but it wasn’t metal on metal obviously.”
Sikora said he saw several good Samaritans rushing to the students’ aid before medics arrived.
Americus Land, another UC student, was walking home from class when a cop told her to turn around.
“That’s terrifying,” Land said. “I make this walk two to three times a week, both ways I cross the street three to four times. Not good. Not good.”
The vehicle involved was suspected to be a stolen vehicle, according to CFD. One person inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Three other people inside the vehicle, including the driver, fled the scene.
Jefferson Avenue was shut down in both directions between University Avenue and Daniels Street as the CPD Traffic Unit investigated the crash.
Any witnesses to this crash are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
Pinto encouraged anyone on campus impacted by the news to seek out UC’s Counseling and Psychological Services.
About the Author