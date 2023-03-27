UD campus disturbance, Wright factory fire and other weekend stories you might have missed

The partiers on Saturday afternoon belatedly were celebrating St. Patrick’s Day because students had been on spring break the week before.

“A large number of people gathered on Lowes Street during the afternoon,” according to a statement from University of Dayton officials.

Man dies in Englewood shooting investigated as self-defense

A man died after he was shot early Saturday morning during a domestic dispute in Englewood.

The Englewood Police Department was called around 2:45 a.m. to a house in the 1000 block of Michele Court on reports of a shooting, Sgt. Mike Lang said.

A 36-year-old man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute between household members, Lang said. An argument broke out, fueled in part by intoxication, he added.

Historic Wright Brothers airplane factory in Dayton damaged by fire

The future of a historic building where the Wright Brothers once built airplanes in Dayton remains in doubt after a fire that burned most of the day Sunday.

Dayton Fire Department crews were dispatched to Inland Avenue and West Third Street at 2:28 a.m. on reports of a structure fire, according to Capt. Brad French.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire conditions throughout a large commercial building complex, according to French.

Dayton family’s history in the city can be traced back 12 generations

It is often more difficult for women to trace their family heritage than it is for men. This is because for generations, women lost their names after marriage and may change them several times.

But Patricia Smith Griffin, who grew up in Dayton’s Residence Park and graduated from Meadowdale High School, said she always knew her family history. And this is because of the women in her family who shared it for 12 generations.

“I know my family history like I know my own name,” Griffin said. “Our family has been in Dayton since 1802.”

New Dayton recruit on building connection with coaches: ‘It really was an instant thing’

The many college basketball recruiting analysts across the country linked the Dayton Flyers to a number of transfers in the days after the 2022-23 season ended, and there were numerous incoming freshmen in the 2023 class UD targeted over the last couple of years.

No one mentioned the name Vasilije Erceg, a 19-year-old, 6-foot-10 forward from Novi Sad, Serbia, until Friday when he committed to Dayton. Erceg himself hadn’t talked to Dayton coaches until earlier in the week.

“It was a matter of three or four days since everything started with Dayton,” Erceg said. “It really was a instant thing when I when I heard about Dayton. I got to talk with the coaches, and I guess you could say it was spontaneous.”

PHOTOS: Did we spot you at the Great Ohio Toy Show in Xenia?

The Great Ohio Toy Show took place Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Greene County Expo Center in Xenia.

