A-10 transfer tracker: Keeping track of who’s entering, leaving conference in 2023

“We had four guys that could have come back left,” Schmidt said. “It’s unfortunate but it’s a part of the college basketball landscape right now. I don’t agree with it. But it is what it is. You have to adjust it. We don’t have big NIL money. So we try to get kids that are at lower levels who have had success. We are trying to get kids who are looking for a challenge, not for money. I’m not saying this is going to work, but that is what we are trying to do.”

Here’s a breakdown of how the portal has affected each of the A-10 programs. Who have they lost? Who have they gained? It’s still early in the process. This story will be updated throughout the spring.