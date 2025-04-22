At this unique beverage studio coming to Warren County, customers can make as many drink combos as possible

Jukebox will be located at 5859 Deerfield Blvd. in the Deerfield Towne Center in Mason.

Customers can craft more than 100 million unique beverage combinations with premium ingredients and house made mixes in The Sip Studio.

Jukebox’s menu features three categories:

Sparklers Plus (sparkling water-based creations)

Pop Culture (from cream Cokes and “dirty sodas” to boba-infused creations)

Epic Sips (real fruit slushies, super sour blends and cinnamon milk-inspired sips)

Mix-ins such as energy, probiotics and protein can be added, as well as chewy and popping boba or fruit purees.

A “Ghost Tracks” menu will be available featuring limited-edition flavors and secret experiments.

“Whether it’s an afternoon pick-me-up, a creative social hangout, or a sober-friendly night out, Jukebox is where beverage lovers come to play,” a press release from the business stated.

The sparkling beverage studio combines the modern coffee shop experience with a cocktail bar vibe.

It’s expected to open early summer.

MORE DETAILS

Scherger studied accounting at the University of Dayton from 1999 to 2003. He has more than 15 years of experience leading innovation, research and development, and business groups at Kroger, 84.51°, McKinsey & Company and dunnhumby.

For more information and updates, visit jukeboxbevs.com or the studio’s Instagram or TikTok pages (@jukeboxbevs).