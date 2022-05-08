UD graduates celebrate mother’s and graduation today

UD said the expected 1,655 undergraduate degrees eclipses last year’s mark of 1,582. A total of 2,050 degrees were awarded this weekend.

UD will also hold a graduation ceremony on May 14 for 2020 graduates, whose graduation ceremony in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will be at the Marycrest Amphitheater located at the east end of the central mall opposite Kennedy Union.